Cwm LLC Buys 823 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 769.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $115.51 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.76.

