Cwm LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

