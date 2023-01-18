Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Amcor by 194.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 39,153 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Amcor by 31.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 907,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 214,962 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 197,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Amcor by 14.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,006,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 128,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.