Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FGRO. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 46,836 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,577,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

