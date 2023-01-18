Cwm LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in News were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in News by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in News by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after purchasing an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in News by 1.4% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,452,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in News by 0.8% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,413,000 after purchasing an additional 97,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.27. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

