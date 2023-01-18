Cwm LLC Purchases 161 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.