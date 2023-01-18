Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of RH by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 149.3% in the second quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH Price Performance

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,290,247. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $309.25 on Wednesday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $441.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

