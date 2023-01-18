Cwm LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2,507.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

ABMD stock opened at $381.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.85. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

