Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWL. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,150.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 181.2% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.