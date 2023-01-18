Cwm LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

