5,209 Shares in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.29% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $490,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NUAG opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

