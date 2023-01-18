Cwm LLC Buys 2,520 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) by 7,875.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,148,832,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,418,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,293,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,081,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97.

