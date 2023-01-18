Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 457,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 56,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 7.5 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

