Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SPXC opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

