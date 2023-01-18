Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTD opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,353.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.