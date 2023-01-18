Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $312,000 Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

