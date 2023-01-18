Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $326,000 in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,655 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $143.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.76. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.21 and a 12-month high of $182.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.