Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 46,317 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,317 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of American Public Education worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $243.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

