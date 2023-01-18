Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $334,000 Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 70 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

