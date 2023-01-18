Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $56,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 182.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

