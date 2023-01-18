Jennison Associates LLC Sells 10,753 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.95% of ACV Auctions worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,045,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 409.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 823,331 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 825,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 641,027 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 665,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 665,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,842.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $774,598.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,703.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,510,707 shares of company stock worth $29,914,695. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

ACVA opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.36 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

