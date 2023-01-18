Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 762,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,811,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $447.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $365.34 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

