Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,055 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 92.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,397,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 672,135 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 585,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 135.3% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 267,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BGY opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

