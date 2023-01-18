Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Intapp worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $6,428,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intapp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Intapp by 417.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $75,696.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $75,696.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,375,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,210 shares of company stock worth $2,364,773. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

