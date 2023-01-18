Jennison Associates LLC Buys 38,984 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Ameresco worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,726 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 28.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 40.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 557,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 112.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 116,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Trading Up 2.0 %

AMRC opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.61 million. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.