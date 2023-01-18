109,003 Shares in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 109,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

