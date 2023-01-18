Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

BDX opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

