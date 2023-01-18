Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.48% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 85,260 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $349,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,408.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,435 shares of company stock worth $882,345 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.