Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 240 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

