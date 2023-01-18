Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 89,623 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 89,623 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 236,481 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

