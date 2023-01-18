Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,128,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,934,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,594,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,162,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

