Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 415,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Pinterest by 632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Pinterest by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,191 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pinterest by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.34 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,596,714 shares of company stock worth $63,584,714 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.