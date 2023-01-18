Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,952,000 after acquiring an additional 143,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $401.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $291,351.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,074 shares in the company, valued at $43,022,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,306 shares of company stock worth $32,829,469. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

