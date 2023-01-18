Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

