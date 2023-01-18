Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,858,000 after purchasing an additional 390,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 206.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

