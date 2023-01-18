Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $251.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.50.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.35.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

