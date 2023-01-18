Jennison Associates LLC Sells 220,599 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,599 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.54% of Focus Financial Partners worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.61.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

