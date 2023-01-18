Jennison Associates LLC Sells 127,759 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,759 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

