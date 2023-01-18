Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,297,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,409 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 55.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,469,000 after buying an additional 2,277,806 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $12,515,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $17,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 838,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,611,000 after buying an additional 603,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Open Lending had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 50.39%. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

