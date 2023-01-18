Jennison Associates LLC Has $13.52 Million Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 618,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.51% of Brookline Bancorp worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 50,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BRKL opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 31.14%. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKL. Raymond James started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

