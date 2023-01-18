Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,355 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82.

