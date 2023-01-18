Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 17,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 96,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.58.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

