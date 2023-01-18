Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Moody’s by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after buying an additional 556,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,292,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $313.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

