Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after buying an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

PWR opened at $148.27 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

