Jennison Associates LLC Takes $10.03 Million Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,815,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Grab by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Grab by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 450,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Grab by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Grab by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

GRAB opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.61.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.58 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

