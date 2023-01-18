Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 106,235 Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

EFR opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

