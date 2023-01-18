Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,347 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Smartsheet worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 89.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,261 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 256.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 781,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after acquiring an additional 562,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,280.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,280.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,623 shares of company stock valued at $523,937 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

