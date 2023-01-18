Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General American Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in General American Investors by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in General American Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in General American Investors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in General American Investors by 17.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GAM stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $42.92.

General American Investors Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.83%.

In related news, insider Anang K. Majmudar acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,399 shares of company stock worth $59,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

(Get Rating)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

