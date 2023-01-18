Jennison Associates LLC Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.09.

NYSE OKE opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

