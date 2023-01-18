Jennison Associates LLC Sells 36,224 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,521,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,715,000 after buying an additional 228,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $170.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day moving average is $184.17.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

